Cactus Inc. (NYSE: WHD)’s stock price has decreased by -5.61 compared to its previous closing price of 53.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.23% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Cactus Inc. (NYSE: WHD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 32.39x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.91. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cactus Inc. (WHD) by analysts is $60.38, which is $9.49 above the current market price. The public float for WHD is 63.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.53% of that float. On February 19, 2023, the average trading volume of WHD was 442.70K shares.

Cactus Inc. (WHD) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Cactus Inc. (WHD) has gone down by -6.23% for the week, with a -4.04% drop in the past month and a -9.02% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.10% for WHD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.28% for WHD stock, with a simple moving average of 6.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WHD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WHD stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for WHD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WHD in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $70 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WHD reach a price target of $48, previously predicting the price at $52. The rating they have provided for WHD stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on October 06th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to WHD, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on April 11th of the previous year.

WHD Trading at -3.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WHD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.39%, as shares sank -5.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WHD fell by -6.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.76. In addition, Cactus Inc. saw -0.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WHD starting from Bender Scott, who sale 562,336 shares at the price of $54.04 back on Jun 07. After this action, Bender Scott now owns 50,464 shares of Cactus Inc., valued at $30,386,944 using the latest closing price.

Bender Joel, the Senior VP & COO of Cactus Inc., sale 542,336 shares at $54.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Bender Joel is holding 68,604 shares at $29,286,144 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WHD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.20 for the present operating margin

+27.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cactus Inc. stands at +11.31. Equity return is now at value 18.60, with 9.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.60.