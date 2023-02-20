Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE: BURL)’s stock price has increased by 0.46 compared to its previous closing price of 226.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/22/22 that Burlington Stock Is Soaring. The Outlook Overshadowed Light Earnings.

Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE: BURL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.13x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BURL is 1.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BURL is $231.11, which is -$5.26 below the current price. The public float for BURL is 64.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BURL on February 19, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

An In-Depth Look at Burlington Stores Inc.’s (BURL) Stock Performance

Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) has experienced a 2.00% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.25% rise in the past month, and a 52.41% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.20% for BURL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.37% for BURL stock, with a simple moving average of 36.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BURL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BURL stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for BURL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BURL in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $200 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to BURL, setting the target price at $183 in the report published on August 02nd of the previous year.

BURL Trading at 6.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BURL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares surge +2.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BURL rose by +2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $227.40. In addition, Burlington Stores Inc. saw 12.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BURL starting from LAUB JEFFREY, who sale 2,917 shares at the price of $195.63 back on Nov 28. After this action, LAUB JEFFREY now owns 3,165 shares of Burlington Stores Inc., valued at $570,648 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BURL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.35 for the present operating margin

+38.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Burlington Stores Inc. stands at +4.39. Equity return is now at value 24.20, with 2.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.