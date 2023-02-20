Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO)’s stock price has increased by 0.52 compared to its previous closing price of 57.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.00% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/25/22 that AMC, IBM, Microsoft, GE: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

The price-to-earnings ratio for Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is above average at 26.67x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.74.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) is $65.10, which is $7.43 above the current market price. The public float for BRO is 235.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.49% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BRO on February 19, 2023 was 1.12M shares.

Understanding the 2.26% Volatility Levels of Brown & Brown Inc.’s (BRO) Stock in the Past 30 Days

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) has experienced a -1.00% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.28% drop in the past month, and a 1.44% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.26% for BRO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.78% for BRO stock, with a simple moving average of -3.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRO stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for BRO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BRO in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $67 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRO reach a price target of $62. The rating they have provided for BRO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to BRO, setting the target price at $67 in the report published on July 12th of the previous year.

BRO Trading at -1.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares sank -6.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRO fell by -1.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.51. In addition, Brown & Brown Inc. saw 1.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRO starting from GELLERSTEDT LAWRENCE L III, who purchase 3,400 shares at the price of $57.92 back on Feb 10. After this action, GELLERSTEDT LAWRENCE L III now owns 16,284 shares of Brown & Brown Inc., valued at $196,928 using the latest closing price.

GELLERSTEDT LAWRENCE L III, the Director of Brown & Brown Inc., purchase 1,800 shares at $54.95 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that GELLERSTEDT LAWRENCE L III is holding 12,884 shares at $98,910 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.25 for the present operating margin

+94.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brown & Brown Inc. stands at +18.80. Equity return is now at value 14.00, with 5.10 for asset returns.