Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BFH)’s stock price has decreased by -1.36 compared to its previous closing price of 41.08. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BFH) is above average at 9.09x. The 36-month beta value for BFH is also noteworthy at 2.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BFH is $47.91, which is $6.36 above than the current price. The public float for BFH is 49.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.98% of that float. The average trading volume of BFH on February 19, 2023 was 848.97K shares.

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH) Stock Observes 0.45% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH) has seen a -0.39% decrease in the past week, with a 11.96% gain in the past month, and a 7.48% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.62% for BFH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.16% for BFH stock, with a simple moving average of 0.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BFH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BFH stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for BFH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BFH in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $64 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BFH reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for BFH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 06th, 2022.

BFH Trading at 3.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.58%, as shares surge +4.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFH fell by -0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.08. In addition, Bread Financial Holdings Inc. saw 7.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BFH starting from THERIAULT TIMOTHY J, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $39.56 back on Aug 08. After this action, THERIAULT TIMOTHY J now owns 14,539 shares of Bread Financial Holdings Inc., valued at $98,904 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BFH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.93 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bread Financial Holdings Inc. stands at +5.17.