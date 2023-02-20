BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (MVF) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE: MVF)’s stock price has decreased by -0.72 compared to its previous closing price of 6.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE: MVF) is above average at 137.00x.

The public float for MVF is 64.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.05% of that float. The average trading volume of MVF on February 19, 2023 was 243.53K shares.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (MVF) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

MVF’s stock has seen a -4.33% decrease for the week, with a -3.66% drop in the past month and a 1.34% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.99% for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.78% for MVF stock, with a simple moving average of -3.97% for the last 200 days.

MVF Trading at -2.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MVF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.10%, as shares sank -3.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MVF fell by -4.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.11. In addition, BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. saw -2.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MVF starting from KALINOSKI MICHAEL, who sale 5,660 shares at the price of $6.67 back on Oct 10. After this action, KALINOSKI MICHAEL now owns 2 shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc., valued at $37,752 using the latest closing price.