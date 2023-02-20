Berry Corporation (BRY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY)’s stock price has decreased by -3.67 compared to its previous closing price of 9.26. but the company has seen a -5.21% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.95x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.25. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Berry Corporation (BRY) by analysts is $11.60, which is $2.88 above the current market price. The public float for BRY is 75.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.70% of that float. On February 19, 2023, the average trading volume of BRY was 635.37K shares.

Assessing the Risk and Potential of Berry Corporation’s (BRY) Stock

BRY’s stock has seen a -5.21% decrease for the week, with a -1.00% drop in the past month and a 1.94% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.50% for Berry Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.86% for BRY stock, with a simple moving average of 5.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRY stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BRY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BRY in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $10 based on the research report published on October 19th of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRY reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for BRY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 07th, 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to BRY, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on April 14th of the previous year.

BRY Trading at 5.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares sank -2.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRY fell by -5.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.17. In addition, Berry Corporation saw 11.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRY starting from Shourie Rajath, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $7.71 back on Dec 15. After this action, Shourie Rajath now owns 10,000 shares of Berry Corporation, valued at $77,094 using the latest closing price.

Shourie Rajath, the Director of Berry Corporation, purchase 20,000 shares at $7.81 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Shourie Rajath is holding 20,000 shares at $156,276 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.21 for the present operating margin

+36.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Berry Corporation stands at -2.22. Equity return is now at value 27.40, with 12.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.