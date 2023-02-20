BankUnited Inc. (BKU) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

BankUnited Inc. (NYSE: BKU)’s stock price has decreased by -2.67 compared to its previous closing price of 37.80. but the company has seen a -2.31% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BankUnited Inc. (NYSE: BKU) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.12x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.21.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The public float for BKU is 74.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.40% of that float. On February 19, 2023, the average trading volume of BKU was 605.36K shares.

BankUnited Inc.’s (BKU) Stock: A -1.97% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

BankUnited Inc. (BKU) has experienced a -2.31% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.08% rise in the past month, and a -0.97% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.72% for BKU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.97% for BKU stock, with a simple moving average of -0.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKU stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for BKU by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BKU in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $38 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BKU reach a price target of $51. The rating they have provided for BKU stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on June 03rd, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Underweight” to BKU, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on May 09th of the previous year.

BKU Trading at 3.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares surge +4.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKU fell by -2.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.61. In addition, BankUnited Inc. saw 8.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKU starting from Prudenti A. Gail, who sale 4,500 shares at the price of $37.26 back on Nov 10. After this action, Prudenti A. Gail now owns 9,729 shares of BankUnited Inc., valued at $167,670 using the latest closing price.

Richards Jay D., the Officer of Subsidiary of BankUnited Inc., sale 7,415 shares at $41.40 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Richards Jay D. is holding 30,973 shares at $306,981 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.68 for the present operating margin

The net margin for BankUnited Inc. stands at +21.40. Equity return is now at value 11.80, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.