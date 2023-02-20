Bank OZK (OZK) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK)’s stock price has increased by 0.85 compared to its previous closing price of 47.02. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/10/23 that Aman Miami Beach Developers Secure Financing for Luxe Hotel and Condo Project

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) is above average at 10.44x. The 36-month beta value for OZK is also noteworthy at 1.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for OZK is $50.14, which is $2.72 above than the current price. The public float for OZK is 120.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.73% of that float. The average trading volume of OZK on February 19, 2023 was 805.38K shares.

The 14.53% Simple Moving Average of Bank OZK’s (OZK) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Bank OZK (OZK) has seen a 1.43% increase in the past week, with a 18.11% rise in the past month, and a 1.74% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.71% for OZK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.84% for OZK stock, with a simple moving average of 14.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OZK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OZK stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for OZK by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for OZK in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $48 based on the research report published on December 05th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OZK reach a price target of $42, previously predicting the price at $58. The rating they have provided for OZK stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on July 07th, 2022.

OZK Trading at 10.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OZK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares surge +9.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OZK rose by +1.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.32. In addition, Bank OZK saw 18.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OZK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.26 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bank OZK stands at +40.86. Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 2.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.13.