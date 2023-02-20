Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE: BSAC)’s stock price has decreased by -1.31 compared to its previous closing price of 17.50. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE: BSAC) is 6.95x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BSAC is 0.68. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) is $17.80, which is $1.85 above the current market price. The public float for BSAC is 471.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.42% of that float. On February 19, 2023, BSAC’s average trading volume was 488.45K shares.

Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) has experienced a 0.41% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.86% rise in the past month, and a 17.80% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.98% for BSAC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.32% for BSAC stock, with a simple moving average of 7.21% for the last 200 days.

BSAC Trading at 7.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares surge +10.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSAC rose by +0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.80. In addition, Banco Santander-Chile saw 9.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BSAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.36 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Santander-Chile stands at +25.06. Equity return is now at value 25.40, with 1.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.