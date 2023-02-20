Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM)’s stock price has increased by 4.04 compared to its previous closing price of 64.03. However, the company has seen a 6.10% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/19/22 that Fast-Acting Depression Drug Wins FDA Approval. Axsome Stock Is Flying.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.91.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AXSM is 35.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 21.56% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AXSM on February 19, 2023 was 1.19M shares.

AXSM stock saw a decrease of 6.10% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.10% and a quarterly a decrease of 29.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.35% for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.58% for AXSM stock, with a simple moving average of 29.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXSM stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AXSM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AXSM in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $75 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXSM reach a price target of $95. The rating they have provided for AXSM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 01st, 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to AXSM, setting the target price at $76 in the report published on September 07th of the previous year.

AXSM Trading at -6.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.03%, as shares sank -5.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXSM rose by +6.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +85.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.18. In addition, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. saw -13.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AXSM

Equity return is now at value -315.20, with -91.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.75.