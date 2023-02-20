Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON)’s stock price has decreased by -3.46 compared to its previous closing price of 196.05. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.55% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) is above average at 131.80x. The 36-month beta value for AXON is also noteworthy at 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AXON is $201.30, which is $10.56 above than the current price. The public float for AXON is 67.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.47% of that float. The average trading volume of AXON on February 19, 2023 was 601.18K shares.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

AXON’s stock has seen a 2.55% increase for the week, with a 2.83% rise in the past month and a -0.93% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.07% for Axon Enterprise Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.38% for AXON stock, with a simple moving average of 39.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXON stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for AXON by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AXON in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $223 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXON reach a price target of $147. The rating they have provided for AXON stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 15th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to AXON, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on May 23rd of the previous year.

AXON Trading at 4.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares surge +2.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXON rose by +2.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $192.12. In addition, Axon Enterprise Inc. saw 14.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXON starting from GARNREITER MICHAEL, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $200.02 back on Feb 02. After this action, GARNREITER MICHAEL now owns 28,443 shares of Axon Enterprise Inc., valued at $1,000,114 using the latest closing price.

SMITH PATRICK W, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Axon Enterprise Inc., sale 96,575 shares at $190.49 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that SMITH PATRICK W is holding 2,748,153 shares at $18,396,399 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.32 for the present operating margin

+61.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axon Enterprise Inc. stands at -6.95. Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 5.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.65.