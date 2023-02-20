Avient Corporation (AVNT): A Technical Analysis

Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT)’s stock price has increased by 2.04 compared to its previous closing price of 42.07. however, the company has experienced a 13.33% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.57. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Avient Corporation (AVNT) is $46.90, which is $2.02 above the current market price. The public float for AVNT is 89.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AVNT on February 19, 2023 was 529.27K shares.

Avient Corporation (AVNT) Stock Sees a2.04 Increase

Avient Corporation (AVNT) has seen a 13.33% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 15.19% gain in the past month and a 30.53% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.23% for AVNT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.31% for AVNT stock, with a simple moving average of 8.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVNT stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for AVNT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AVNT in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $50 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVNT reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for AVNT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 17th, 2022.

AVNT Trading at 15.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares surge +11.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVNT rose by +13.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.22. In addition, Avient Corporation saw 27.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AVNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.82 for the present operating margin

+22.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avient Corporation stands at +4.79. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 4.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.