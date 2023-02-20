Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI)’s stock price has increased by 4.42 compared to its previous closing price of 1.81. however, the company has experienced a 8.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for ATAI is $12.66, which is $11.83 above than the current price. The public float for ATAI is 150.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.99% of that float. The average trading volume of ATAI on February 19, 2023 was 1.46M shares.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Stock Experiences -3.08% Monthly Change

In the past week, ATAI stock has gone up by 8.00%, with a monthly decline of -3.08% and a quarterly plunge of -34.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.14% for Atai Life Sciences N.V. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.03% for ATAI stock, with a simple moving average of -43.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATAI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATAI stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for ATAI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATAI in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $18 based on the research report published on November 01st of the previous year 2022.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATAI reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for ATAI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 30th, 2021.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to ATAI, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on November 11th of the previous year.

ATAI Trading at -17.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.14%, as shares sank -0.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATAI rose by +8.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8340. In addition, Atai Life Sciences N.V. saw -28.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATAI starting from Apeiron Investment Group Ltd., who purchase 21,900 shares at the price of $4.47 back on Apr 29. After this action, Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. now owns 1,799,302 shares of Atai Life Sciences N.V., valued at $97,801 using the latest closing price.

Apeiron Investment Group Ltd., the 10% Owner of Atai Life Sciences N.V., purchase 34,700 shares at $4.46 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. is holding 1,777,402 shares at $154,689 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-590.52 for the present operating margin

+99.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atai Life Sciences N.V. stands at -823.56. Equity return is now at value -59.30, with -52.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.92.