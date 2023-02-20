Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL)’s stock price has increased by 0.64 compared to its previous closing price of 13.37. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) is 9.48x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BRKL is 0.69. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) is $15.75, which is $2.3 above the current market price. The public float for BRKL is 74.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.46% of that float. On February 19, 2023, BRKL’s average trading volume was 591.50K shares.

Assessing the Risk and Potential of Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s (BRKL) Stock

In the past week, BRKL stock has gone up by 0.04%, with a monthly gain of 0.71% and a quarterly plunge of -1.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.66% for Brookline Bancorp Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.52% for BRKL stock, with a simple moving average of -0.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRKL

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRKL reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for BRKL stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on January 10th, 2022.

BRKL Trading at -0.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRKL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares surge +0.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRKL rose by +0.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.39. In addition, Brookline Bancorp Inc. saw -4.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRKL starting from Fitzgerald Margaret Boles, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $13.57 back on Feb 02. After this action, Fitzgerald Margaret Boles now owns 26,486 shares of Brookline Bancorp Inc., valued at $13,570 using the latest closing price.

CHAPIN DAVID C, the Director of Brookline Bancorp Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $13.08 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that CHAPIN DAVID C is holding 97,042 shares at $196,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRKL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.07 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Brookline Bancorp Inc. stands at +29.38. Equity return is now at value 11.00, with 1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.