Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND)’s stock price has increased by 4.75 compared to its previous closing price of 111.36. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/26/21 that This Biotech Stock Could Rebound Nicely

, and the 36-month beta value for ASND is at 0.53.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The public float for ASND is 56.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.55% of that float. The average trading volume for ASND on February 19, 2023 was 389.90K shares.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) has seen a 2.37% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -4.00% decline in the past month and a 1.57% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.17% for ASND. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.19% for ASND stock, with a simple moving average of 12.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASND stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ASND by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASND in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $174 based on the research report published on October 20th of the previous year 2022.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASND reach a price target of $166. The rating they have provided for ASND stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 30th, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to ASND, setting the target price at $163 in the report published on March 28th of the previous year.

ASND Trading at -1.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, as shares sank -5.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASND rose by +2.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $117.73. In addition, Ascendis Pharma A/S saw -4.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1097.85 for the present operating margin

+47.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ascendis Pharma A/S stands at -1139.63. Equity return is now at value -73.70, with -38.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.39.