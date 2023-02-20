Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT)’s stock price has increased by 2.11 compared to its previous closing price of 16.62. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The public float for ARQT is 58.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 18.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARQT on February 19, 2023 was 791.44K shares.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s (ARQT) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) has gone up by 1.86% for the week, with a 9.13% rise in the past month and a -11.75% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.13% for ARQT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.76% for ARQT stock, with a simple moving average of -12.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARQT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARQT stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for ARQT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARQT in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $46 based on the research report published on September 07th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARQT reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for ARQT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 17th, 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to ARQT, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on June 30th of the previous year.

ARQT Trading at 8.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARQT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares surge +4.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARQT rose by +1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.55. In addition, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. saw 14.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARQT starting from Watanabe Todd Franklin, who sale 517 shares at the price of $17.02 back on Feb 14. After this action, Watanabe Todd Franklin now owns 376,907 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc., valued at $8,800 using the latest closing price.

Watanabe Todd Franklin sale 483 shares at $17.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that Watanabe Todd Franklin is holding 377,424 shares at $8,211 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARQT

Equity return is now at value -122.20, with -78.60 for asset returns.