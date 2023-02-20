AptarGroup Inc. (NYSE: ATR)’s stock price has increased by 5.42 compared to its previous closing price of 110.69. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AptarGroup Inc. (NYSE: ATR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ATR is 0.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ATR is $118.83, which is $0.64 above the current price. The public float for ATR is 64.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATR on February 19, 2023 was 214.20K shares.

AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) has gone up by 6.85% for the week, with a 4.20% rise in the past month and a 11.22% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.92% for ATR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.68% for ATR stock, with a simple moving average of 10.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATR

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATR reach a price target of $150. The rating they have provided for ATR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 14th, 2021.

ATR Trading at 5.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares surge +3.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATR rose by +6.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $112.72. In addition, AptarGroup Inc. saw 6.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATR starting from Trerotola Matthew L., who purchase 3,170 shares at the price of $94.48 back on Nov 03. After this action, Trerotola Matthew L. now owns 4,378 shares of AptarGroup Inc., valued at $299,504 using the latest closing price.

Tlili Hedi, the Segment President of AptarGroup Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $112.08 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Tlili Hedi is holding 10,396 shares at $560,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.00 for the present operating margin

+28.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for AptarGroup Inc. stands at +7.56. Equity return is now at value 12.30, with 5.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.