Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI)’s stock price has increased by 0.59 compared to its previous closing price of 11.90. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ARI is 1.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for ARI is $11.63, which is -$0.14 below the current price. The public float for ARI is 138.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARI on February 19, 2023 was 889.01K shares.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s (ARI) Stock: A -0.09% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

ARI’s stock has seen a 2.05% increase for the week, with a 4.18% rise in the past month and a 1.79% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.84% for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.09% for ARI stock, with a simple moving average of 5.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ARI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ARI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $12 based on the research report published on November 21st of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARI reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $12.50. The rating they have provided for ARI stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on September 06th, 2022.

ARI Trading at 3.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares surge +2.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARI rose by +2.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.00. In addition, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. saw 11.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARI starting from ROTHSTEIN STUART, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $11.18 back on Nov 07. After this action, ROTHSTEIN STUART now owns 452,676 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc., valued at $167,672 using the latest closing price.

Carlton Pamela G, the Director of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc., sale 833 shares at $12.78 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Carlton Pamela G is holding 11,229 shares at $10,647 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+101.30 for the present operating margin

+85.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. stands at +40.71. Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 2.60 for asset returns.