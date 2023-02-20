Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD)’s stock price has decreased by -0.10 compared to its previous closing price of 58.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.33% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BUD is 1.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for BUD is $64.71, which is $5.32 above the current price. The public float for BUD is 607.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BUD on February 19, 2023 was 1.23M shares.

Real-Time Update: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) has seen a 1.33% increase in the past week, with a -0.86% drop in the past month, and a 6.87% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.17% for BUD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.56% for BUD stock, with a simple moving average of 8.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BUD

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to BUD, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on November 28th of the previous year.

BUD Trading at -1.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BUD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.12%, as shares sank -1.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BUD rose by +1.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.10. In addition, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV saw -2.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BUD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.52 for the present operating margin

+54.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stands at +8.60. The total capital return value is set at 8.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.92. Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD), the company’s capital structure generated 129.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.40. Total debt to assets is 40.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 127.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.