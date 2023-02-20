Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR)’s stock price has increased by 1.71 compared to its previous closing price of 251.45. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is above average at 17.40x. The 36-month beta value for UTHR is also noteworthy at 0.61.

The public float for UTHR is 44.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.82% of that float. The average trading volume of UTHR on February 19, 2023 was 355.55K shares.

United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) has seen a 0.25% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.64% decline in the past month and a -2.03% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.20% for UTHR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.69% for UTHR stock, with a simple moving average of 8.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UTHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UTHR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for UTHR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UTHR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $320 based on the research report published on December 06th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UTHR reach a price target of $230. The rating they have provided for UTHR stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to UTHR, setting the target price at $288 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

UTHR Trading at -4.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UTHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares sank -2.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UTHR rose by +0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $257.25. In addition, United Therapeutics Corporation saw -8.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UTHR starting from ROTHBLATT MARTINE A, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $250.92 back on Feb 16. After this action, ROTHBLATT MARTINE A now owns 130 shares of United Therapeutics Corporation, valued at $2,007,399 using the latest closing price.

MAHON PAUL A, the EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL of United Therapeutics Corporation, sale 6,000 shares at $249.15 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that MAHON PAUL A is holding 36,397 shares at $1,494,922 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UTHR

Equity return is now at value 16.60, with 12.90 for asset returns.