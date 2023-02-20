Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of PTC Inc. (PTC)

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ: PTC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.89 compared to its previous closing price of 131.46. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ: PTC) is above average at 45.07x. The 36-month beta value for PTC is also noteworthy at 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PTC is $154.67, which is $24.31 above than the current price. The public float for PTC is 105.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.39% of that float. The average trading volume of PTC on February 19, 2023 was 693.73K shares.

PTC Inc.’s (PTC) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

PTC Inc. (PTC) has seen a -1.88% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 2.13% gain in the past month and a 0.35% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.53% for PTC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.57% for PTC stock, with a simple moving average of 10.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTC stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for PTC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PTC in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $155 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PTC reach a price target of $155. The rating they have provided for PTC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 11th, 2023.

PTC Trading at 1.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +0.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTC fell by -1.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $133.74. In addition, PTC Inc. saw 8.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTC starting from Moret Blake D., who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $132.23 back on Feb 16. After this action, Moret Blake D. now owns 7,590,644 shares of PTC Inc., valued at $1,057,856 using the latest closing price.

Moret Blake D., the Director of PTC Inc., sale 11,594 shares at $133.16 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Moret Blake D. is holding 7,598,644 shares at $1,543,826 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTC

Equity return is now at value 15.30, with 7.40 for asset returns.