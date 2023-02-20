Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Perion Network Ltd. (PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 33.28. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) is above average at 16.11x. The 36-month beta value for PERI is also noteworthy at 1.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PERI is $37.83, which is $3.53 above than the current price. The public float for PERI is 40.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.25% of that float. The average trading volume of PERI on February 19, 2023 was 573.30K shares.

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) Stock Faces 3.04% Weekly Volatility

PERI’s stock has risen by 4.98% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.65% and a quarterly rise of 28.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.04% for Perion Network Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.66% for PERI stock, with a simple moving average of 44.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PERI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PERI stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for PERI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PERI in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $25 based on the research report published on February 01st of the previous year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PERI reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for PERI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 13th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to PERI, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on April 14th of the previous year.

PERI Trading at 14.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PERI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares surge +12.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PERI rose by +4.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.91. In addition, Perion Network Ltd. saw 31.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PERI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.05 for the present operating margin

+34.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Perion Network Ltd. stands at +15.50. Equity return is now at value 18.80, with 13.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.57.