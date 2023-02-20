Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HRMY)’s stock price has increased by 1.19 compared to its previous closing price of 48.69. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HRMY) is above average at 19.30x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HRMY is $65.38, which is $16.11 above than the current price. The public float for HRMY is 58.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.72% of that float. The average trading volume of HRMY on February 19, 2023 was 473.50K shares.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.’s (HRMY) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

HRMY’s stock has risen by 4.47% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.22% and a quarterly drop of -11.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.34% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.39% for Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.38% for HRMY stock, with a simple moving average of -0.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HRMY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HRMY stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for HRMY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HRMY in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $61 based on the research report published on October 14th of the previous year 2022.

Janney, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HRMY reach a price target of $61, previously predicting the price at $57. The rating they have provided for HRMY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 14th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to HRMY, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on August 03rd of the previous year.

HRMY Trading at -5.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares sank -0.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRMY rose by +4.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.59. In addition, Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. saw -10.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRMY starting from Nielsen Jack, who sale 2,834 shares at the price of $59.96 back on Dec 14. After this action, Nielsen Jack now owns 2,571,024 shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc., valued at $169,927 using the latest closing price.

Wicki Andreas, the Director of Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc., sale 130 shares at $60.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Wicki Andreas is holding 2,147,943 shares at $7,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.66 for the present operating margin

+75.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. stands at +11.33. Equity return is now at value 62.80, with 30.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.29.