Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Autohome Inc. (ATHM)

Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM)’s stock price has decreased by -3.85 compared to its previous closing price of 35.83. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) is above average at 19.72x. The 36-month beta value for ATHM is also noteworthy at 0.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ATHM is $275.43, which is $5.08 above than the current price. The public float for ATHM is 124.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.53% of that float. The average trading volume of ATHM on February 19, 2023 was 732.60K shares.

Autohome Inc.’s (ATHM) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

ATHM’s stock has fallen by -3.01% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.69% and a quarterly rise of 17.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.72% for Autohome Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.83% for ATHM stock, with a simple moving average of 4.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATHM

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATHM reach a price target of $42, previously predicting the price at $31. The rating they have provided for ATHM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 04th, 2022.

CLSA gave a rating of “Outperform” to ATHM, setting the target price at $42.50 in the report published on July 26th of the previous year.

ATHM Trading at 0.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.60%, as shares sank -8.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATHM fell by -3.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.04. In addition, Autohome Inc. saw 12.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ATHM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.55 for the present operating margin

+81.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Autohome Inc. stands at +29.69. The total capital return value is set at 6.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.60. Equity return is now at value 6.50, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Autohome Inc. (ATHM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.55. Total debt to assets is 0.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.85.