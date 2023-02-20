Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQNU)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQNU)’s stock price has increased by 0.56 compared to its previous closing price of 28.53. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQNU) is above average at 55.60x.

The public float for AQNU is 20.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.11% of that float. The average trading volume of AQNU on February 19, 2023 was 131.88K shares.

Assessing the Risk and Potential of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s (AQNU) Stock

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQNU) has experienced a 4.94% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.63% rise in the past month, and a 4.06% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for AQNU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.58% for AQNU stock, with a simple moving average of -23.45% for the last 200 days.

AQNU Trading at 11.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQNU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares surge +8.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQNU rose by +4.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.29. In addition, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. saw 20.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.