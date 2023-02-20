Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG)’s stock price has decreased by -2.30 compared to its previous closing price of 22.20. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) is above average at 6.61x. The 36-month beta value for LPG is also noteworthy at 1.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LPG is $20.79, which is -$1.62 below than the current price. The public float for LPG is 33.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.26% of that float. The average trading volume of LPG on February 19, 2023 was 641.12K shares.

An In-Depth Look at Dorian LPG Ltd.’s (LPG) Stock Performance

In the past week, LPG stock has gone up by 0.67%, with a monthly gain of 25.89% and a quarterly surge of 21.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.45% for Dorian LPG Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.24% for LPG stock, with a simple moving average of 41.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPG stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for LPG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LPG in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $19 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPG reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for LPG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 21st, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to LPG, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on August 27th of the previous year.

LPG Trading at 16.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares surge +17.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPG fell by -3.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.95. In addition, Dorian LPG Ltd. saw 19.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPG starting from Coleman Thomas Jason, who sale 140,000 shares at the price of $21.99 back on Feb 15. After this action, Coleman Thomas Jason now owns 1,422,000 shares of Dorian LPG Ltd., valued at $3,078,600 using the latest closing price.

Coleman Thomas Jason, the Director of Dorian LPG Ltd., sale 160,000 shares at $22.03 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Coleman Thomas Jason is holding 1,562,000 shares at $3,524,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.18 for the present operating margin

+41.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dorian LPG Ltd. stands at +26.23. Equity return is now at value 15.40, with 8.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.25.