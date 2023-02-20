AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD)’s stock price has decreased by -1.16 compared to its previous closing price of 8.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.81% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is 53.12x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HKD is 20.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.46% of that float. On February 19, 2023, HKD’s average trading volume was 2.91M shares.

An In-Depth Look at AMTD Digital Inc.’s (HKD) Stock Performance

The stock of AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) has seen a -7.81% decrease in the past week, with a -23.35% drop in the past month, and a -52.78% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.67% for HKD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.02% for HKD stock, with a simple moving average of -90.00% for the last 200 days.

HKD Trading at -31.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.22%, as shares sank -23.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HKD fell by -7.81%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.76. In addition, AMTD Digital Inc. saw -15.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HKD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for AMTD Digital Inc. stands at +108.79.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 27.79.