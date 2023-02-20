Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX)’s stock price has increased by 5.42 compared to its previous closing price of 35.22. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AMLX is $48.40, which is $11.67 above the current market price. The public float for AMLX is 49.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.48% of that float. The average trading volume for AMLX on February 19, 2023 was 806.27K shares.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, AMLX stock has gone up by 8.89%, with a monthly gain of 7.53% and a quarterly surge of 6.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.35% for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.08% for AMLX stock, with a simple moving average of 34.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMLX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AMLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMLX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $50 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMLX reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for AMLX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 25th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to AMLX, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on April 01st of the previous year.

AMLX Trading at 1.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.22%, as shares surge +0.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMLX rose by +8.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +279.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.11. In addition, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 0.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMLX starting from VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP, who sale 700,000 shares at the price of $30.23 back on Sep 09. After this action, VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP now owns 1,850,940 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $21,159,753 using the latest closing price.

VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP, the 10% Owner of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 700,000 shares at $29.37 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP is holding 2,075,470 shares at $20,559,887 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29013.33 for the present operating margin

+81.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -30852.98. Equity return is now at value -172.50, with -93.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.84.