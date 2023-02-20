AMETEK Inc. (AME) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME)’s stock price has increased by 1.34 compared to its previous closing price of 144.55. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.24% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AME is 1.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AME is $159.53, which is $11.28 above the current price. The public float for AME is 228.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AME on February 19, 2023 was 932.35K shares.

AMETEK Inc.’s (AME) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

AMETEK Inc. (AME) has experienced a 1.24% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.37% rise in the past month, and a 5.72% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.77% for AME. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.31% for AME stock, with a simple moving average of 15.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AME stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AME by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AME in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $122 based on the research report published on July 11th of the previous year 2022.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AME reach a price target of $159. The rating they have provided for AME stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 17th, 2021.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to AME, setting the target price at $166 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

AME Trading at 2.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares surge +2.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AME rose by +1.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $144.80. In addition, AMETEK Inc. saw 4.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AME starting from Oscher Ronald J, who sale 6,500 shares at the price of $145.28 back on Feb 15. After this action, Oscher Ronald J now owns 28,563 shares of AMETEK Inc., valued at $944,302 using the latest closing price.

McClain Gretchen W, the Director of AMETEK Inc., sale 2,720 shares at $140.62 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that McClain Gretchen W is holding 14,704 shares at $382,486 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.40 for the present operating margin

+34.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMETEK Inc. stands at +18.85. Equity return is now at value 15.70, with 9.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.