American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL)’s stock price has decreased by -2.08 compared to its previous closing price of 3.85. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price predicted for American Well Corporation (AMWL) by analysts is $5.08, which is $1.31 above the current market price. The public float for AMWL is 220.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.25% of that float. On February 19, 2023, the average trading volume of AMWL was 1.42M shares.

American Well Corporation’s (AMWL) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, AMWL stock has gone up by 4.14%, with a monthly gain of 1.34% and a quarterly plunge of -3.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.57% for American Well Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.24% for AMWL stock, with a simple moving average of -3.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMWL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMWL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AMWL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMWL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $4.20 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMWL reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for AMWL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on September 07th, 2022.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to AMWL, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on April 14th of the previous year.

AMWL Trading at 6.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.06%, as shares sank -0.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMWL rose by +4.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.86. In addition, American Well Corporation saw 33.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMWL starting from Schoenberg Ido, who sale 10,645 shares at the price of $3.88 back on Feb 01. After this action, Schoenberg Ido now owns 1,463,382 shares of American Well Corporation, valued at $41,348 using the latest closing price.

Schoenberg Roy, the President, co-CEO of American Well Corporation, sale 7,411 shares at $3.88 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Schoenberg Roy is holding 2,283,525 shares at $28,787 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-71.47 for the present operating margin

+34.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Well Corporation stands at -69.76. Equity return is now at value -22.10, with -19.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.83.