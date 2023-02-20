Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ: AIMC)’s stock price has increased by 0.02 compared to its previous closing price of 61.52. however, the company has experienced a 0.39% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ: AIMC) is above average at 246.12x. The 36-month beta value for AIMC is also noteworthy at 2.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for AIMC is $62.00, which is -$4.26 below than the current price. The public float for AIMC is 64.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.22% of that float. The average trading volume of AIMC on February 19, 2023 was 767.19K shares.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

AIMC stock saw an increase of 0.39% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.29% and a quarterly increase of 6.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.23% for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.52% for AIMC stock, with a simple moving average of 33.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIMC stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for AIMC by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for AIMC in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $62 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2022.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AIMC reach a price target of $62. The rating they have provided for AIMC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 01st, 2022.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to AIMC, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on August 26th of the previous year.

AIMC Trading at 2.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.20%, as shares surge +0.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIMC rose by +0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.24. In addition, Altra Industrial Motion Corp. saw 2.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AIMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.78 for the present operating margin

+35.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. stands at +1.46. Equity return is now at value 0.90, with 0.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.80.