Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC)’s stock price has increased by 1.10 compared to its previous closing price of 10.95. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/17/21 that Discovery, AT&T, Tesla, Palantir: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) is $19.06, which is $7.99 above the current market price. The public float for ALHC is 172.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.95% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ALHC on February 19, 2023 was 685.63K shares.

The Volatility of Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s (ALHC) Stock: A -0.45% Ratio for the Week

ALHC’s stock has fallen by -0.45% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.98% and a quarterly drop of -12.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.48% for Alignment Healthcare Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.64% for ALHC stock, with a simple moving average of -11.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALHC

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALHC reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for ALHC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 08th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ALHC, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on May 26th of the previous year.

ALHC Trading at -5.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares sank -10.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALHC fell by -0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.54. In addition, Alignment Healthcare Inc. saw -5.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALHC starting from Kumar Dinesh M., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $12.19 back on Feb 01. After this action, Kumar Dinesh M. now owns 1,106,101 shares of Alignment Healthcare Inc., valued at $121,921 using the latest closing price.

Kumar Dinesh M., the Chief Med & Operating Officer of Alignment Healthcare Inc., sale 1,125 shares at $13.01 during a trade that took place back on Jan 18, which means that Kumar Dinesh M. is holding 1,116,101 shares at $14,633 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.25 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Alignment Healthcare Inc. stands at -16.72. Equity return is now at value -48.20, with -20.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.31.