Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Stock: A Value Analysis

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN)’s stock price has decreased by -2.90 compared to its previous closing price of 326.17. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.28% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/28/22 that Align Stock Is Falling Because Consumers Don’t Want to Spend

The price-to-earnings ratio for Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) is 68.86x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ALGN is 1.64. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) is $336.22, which is -$2.15 below the current market price. The public float for ALGN is 73.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.87% of that float. On February 19, 2023, ALGN’s average trading volume was 1.06M shares.

Evaluating the Impact of -2.90 Increase on Align Technology Inc.’s (ALGN) Stock

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) has experienced a 0.28% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 34.03% rise in the past month, and a 57.26% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.11% for ALGN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.99% for ALGN stock, with a simple moving average of 30.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALGN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ALGN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ALGN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $307 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALGN reach a price target of $250, previously predicting the price at $380. The rating they have provided for ALGN stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on July 28th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to ALGN, setting the target price at $620 in the report published on January 31st of the previous year.

ALGN Trading at 27.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%, as shares surge +30.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +70.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALGN rose by +0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $305.35. In addition, Align Technology Inc. saw 50.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALGN starting from HOGAN JOSEPH M, who purchase 2,928 shares at the price of $341.50 back on Feb 08. After this action, HOGAN JOSEPH M now owns 188,417 shares of Align Technology Inc., valued at $999,912 using the latest closing price.

Morici John, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Align Technology Inc., purchase 587 shares at $341.84 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that Morici John is holding 8,204 shares at $200,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.51 for the present operating margin

+70.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Align Technology Inc. stands at +9.68. Equity return is now at value 17.00, with 10.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.