Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL)’s stock price has decreased by -2.89 compared to its previous closing price of 7.97. However, the company has experienced a -6.41% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL) is above average at 1.58x.

The public float for ASTL is 95.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.64% of that float. The average trading volume of ASTL on February 19, 2023 was 1.23M shares.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) has seen a -6.41% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 12.34% gain in the past month and a 18.53% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.94% for ASTL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.92% for ASTL stock, with a simple moving average of -3.10% for the last 200 days.

ASTL Trading at 11.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.04%, as shares surge +6.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASTL fell by -6.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.08. In addition, Algoma Steel Group Inc. saw 22.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASTL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.07 for the present operating margin

+39.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Algoma Steel Group Inc. stands at +22.54. Equity return is now at value 56.30, with 27.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.57.