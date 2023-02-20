Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK)’s stock price has decreased by -0.06 compared to its previous closing price of 49.12. However, the company has experienced a -0.99% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/21/22 that Airlines Are Making Money Again, but They Can’t Keep Up With Surging Travel Demand

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.85x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ALK is 1.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ALK is $65.27, which is $13.62 above the current price. The public float for ALK is 126.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALK on February 19, 2023 was 1.33M shares.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) Stock Observes 8.74% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, ALK stock has gone down by -0.99%, with a monthly decline of -0.63% and a quarterly surge of 7.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.37% for Alaska Air Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.71% for ALK stock, with a simple moving average of 8.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALK

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALK reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for ALK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 16th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to ALK, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

ALK Trading at 3.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares sank -1.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALK fell by -0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.94. In addition, Alaska Air Group Inc. saw 14.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALK starting from SCHNEIDER ANDREA L, who sale 1,596 shares at the price of $50.81 back on Jan 27. After this action, SCHNEIDER ANDREA L now owns 15,747 shares of Alaska Air Group Inc., valued at $81,098 using the latest closing price.

HARRISON ANDREW R, the EVP AND CCO of Alaska Air Group Inc., sale 3,275 shares at $45.90 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that HARRISON ANDREW R is holding 10,877 shares at $150,332 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.74 for the present operating margin

+19.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alaska Air Group Inc. stands at +0.60. Equity return is now at value 5.50, with 1.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.