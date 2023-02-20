Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO)’s stock price has increased by 0.47 compared to its previous closing price of 44.78. but the company has seen a 1.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

while the 36-month beta value is -0.95.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) is $56.17, which is $11.18 above the current market price. The public float for AKRO is 41.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AKRO on February 19, 2023 was 751.02K shares.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

AKRO’s stock has risen by 1.67% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.53% and a quarterly drop of -1.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.09% for Akero Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.03% for AKRO stock, with a simple moving average of 61.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKRO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AKRO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AKRO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $65 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AKRO reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for AKRO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 14th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to AKRO, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

AKRO Trading at -3.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares sank -6.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKRO rose by +1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +289.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.73. In addition, Akero Therapeutics Inc. saw -17.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKRO starting from Cheng Andrew, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $49.06 back on Feb 01. After this action, Cheng Andrew now owns 370,999 shares of Akero Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,226,395 using the latest closing price.

Yale Catriona, the Chief Development Officer of Akero Therapeutics Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $50.53 during a trade that took place back on Jan 13, which means that Yale Catriona is holding 81,268 shares at $252,651 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKRO

Equity return is now at value -60.10, with -52.20 for asset returns.