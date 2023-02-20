AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER)’s stock price has decreased by -2.80 compared to its previous closing price of 63.15. but the company has seen a -0.70% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/10/21 that GE to Wind Down GE Capital After Shedding Jet-Leasing Unit

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AER is 2.01.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The public float for AER is 239.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AER on February 19, 2023 was 698.76K shares.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) has seen a -0.70% decrease in the past week, with a -0.47% drop in the past month, and a 5.65% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.04% for AER. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.58% for AER stock, with a simple moving average of 21.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AER stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for AER by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for AER in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $80 based on the research report published on January 07th of the previous year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AER reach a price target of $75, previously predicting the price at $54. The rating they have provided for AER stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 12th, 2021.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to AER, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on March 11th of the previous year.

AER Trading at 0.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares sank -2.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AER fell by -0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.93. In addition, AerCap Holdings N.V. saw 5.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.43 for the present operating margin

+54.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for AerCap Holdings N.V. stands at +22.15. Equity return is now at value -7.30, with -1.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.