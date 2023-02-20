Adient plc (ADNT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT)’s stock price has increased by 0.59 compared to its previous closing price of 44.34. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

and a 36-month beta value of 2.78. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price predicted for Adient plc (ADNT) by analysts is $46.88, which is $2.07 above the current market price. The public float for ADNT is 94.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.80% of that float. On February 19, 2023, the average trading volume of ADNT was 874.22K shares.

Adient plc (ADNT) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

Adient plc (ADNT) has experienced a 5.51% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.16% rise in the past month, and a 16.02% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.42% for ADNT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.80% for ADNT stock, with a simple moving average of 27.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADNT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ADNT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ADNT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $57 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ADNT, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

ADNT Trading at 12.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares surge +5.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADNT rose by +5.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.93. In addition, Adient plc saw 28.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADNT starting from DELGROSSO DOUGLAS G, who sale 200 shares at the price of $45.33 back on Feb 08. After this action, DELGROSSO DOUGLAS G now owns 617,557 shares of Adient plc, valued at $9,066 using the latest closing price.

Tiltmann Heather M, the EVP, CLO, CHRO & Secretary of Adient plc, sale 100 shares at $45.42 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that Tiltmann Heather M is holding 40,970 shares at $4,542 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.50 for the present operating margin

+5.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adient plc stands at -0.85. Equity return is now at value -2.50, with -0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.