Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT)’s stock price has decreased by -1.35 compared to its previous closing price of 9.63. However, the company has seen a 7.71% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/08/21 that FDA Authorizes New Category of Covid-19 Test

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ADPT is 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ADPT is 140.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADPT on February 19, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Stock Showcases 2.46% 20-Day Moving Average

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) has experienced a 7.71% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.20% rise in the past month, and a 6.03% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.57% for ADPT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.46% for ADPT stock, with a simple moving average of 11.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADPT stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for ADPT by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for ADPT in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $15 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADPT reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $7.50. The rating they have provided for ADPT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 21st, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Underperform” to ADPT, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on August 25th of the previous year.

ADPT Trading at 9.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.53%, as shares surge +3.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADPT rose by +7.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.29. In addition, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation saw 24.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADPT starting from ADAMS R MARK, who sale 2,130 shares at the price of $8.58 back on Jan 10. After this action, ADAMS R MARK now owns 113,518 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, valued at $18,275 using the latest closing price.

ADAMS R MARK, the Chief Operating Officer of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, sale 995 shares at $8.50 during a trade that took place back on Jan 09, which means that ADAMS R MARK is holding 115,648 shares at $8,458 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADPT

Equity return is now at value -41.00, with -25.50 for asset returns.