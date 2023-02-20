Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS)’s stock price has increased by 0.38 compared to its previous closing price of 13.08. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The 36-month beta value for ACRS is also noteworthy at 0.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ACRS is $32.00, which is $19.37 above than the current price. The public float for ACRS is 60.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.40% of that float. The average trading volume of ACRS on February 19, 2023 was 511.67K shares.

Real-Time Update: Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

ACRS’s stock has seen a -8.12% decrease for the week, with a -21.28% drop in the past month and a -26.93% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.19% for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.17% for ACRS stock, with a simple moving average of -14.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACRS stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for ACRS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACRS in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $29 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACRS reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for ACRS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 01st, 2022.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to ACRS, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on October 06th of the previous year.

ACRS Trading at -15.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.80%, as shares sank -21.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACRS fell by -8.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.95. In addition, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. saw -16.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACRS starting from Monahan Joseph, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $13.06 back on Feb 15. After this action, Monahan Joseph now owns 91,386 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc., valued at $65,310 using the latest closing price.

Loerop James, the Chief Business Officer of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc., sale 4,267 shares at $13.89 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that Loerop James is holding 6,983 shares at $59,272 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACRS

Equity return is now at value -39.40, with -32.10 for asset returns.