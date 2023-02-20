ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW)’s stock price has decreased by -2.26 compared to its previous closing price of 26.59. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.18% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.10.

The public float for ACIW is 111.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACIW on February 19, 2023 was 954.23K shares.

ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) has experienced a -5.18% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.68% drop in the past month, and a 23.94% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.47% for ACIW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.61% for ACIW stock, with a simple moving average of 6.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACIW

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACIW reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for ACIW stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 15th, 2022.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Buy” to ACIW, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on September 17th of the previous year.

ACIW Trading at 3.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACIW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares sank -10.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACIW fell by -5.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.68. In addition, ACI Worldwide Inc. saw 13.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACIW starting from Puppala Ram Kumar, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $22.03 back on Sep 07. After this action, Puppala Ram Kumar now owns 49,603 shares of ACI Worldwide Inc., valued at $22,030 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACIW

Equity return is now at value 13.20, with 5.00 for asset returns.