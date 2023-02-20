Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.98 compared to its previous closing price of 15.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AKR is 1.49.

The public float for AKR is 94.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.92% of that float. On February 19, 2023, AKR’s average trading volume was 551.04K shares.

Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Acadia Realty Trust’s (AKR) Stock

AKR’s stock has risen by 1.07% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.64% and a quarterly rise of 2.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.59% for Acadia Realty Trust The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.74% for AKR stock, with a simple moving average of -3.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKR stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for AKR by listing it as a “Sector Weight.” The predicted price for AKR in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $16 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AKR reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for AKR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 19th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to AKR, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on June 30th of the previous year.

AKR Trading at 2.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +1.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKR rose by +1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.28. In addition, Acadia Realty Trust saw 5.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKR starting from LUSCOMBE WENDY W, who sale 807 shares at the price of $15.23 back on Dec 01. After this action, LUSCOMBE WENDY W now owns 37,614 shares of Acadia Realty Trust, valued at $12,293 using the latest closing price.

LUSCOMBE WENDY W, the Director of Acadia Realty Trust, sale 800 shares at $15.05 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that LUSCOMBE WENDY W is holding 38,421 shares at $12,042 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.88 for the present operating margin

+24.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acadia Realty Trust stands at +7.84. Equity return is now at value -1.40, with -0.50 for asset returns.