Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: WH)’s stock price has decreased by -4.13 compared to its previous closing price of 80.87. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 07/29/21 that Hotels’ Earnings Show Things Are Getting Better

The price-to-earnings ratio for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: WH) is above average at 20.50x. The 36-month beta value for WH is also noteworthy at 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for WH is $89.75, which is $10.19 above than the current price. The public float for WH is 86.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.36% of that float. The average trading volume of WH on February 17, 2023 was 695.66K shares.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

In the past week, WH stock has gone down by -0.74%, with a monthly gain of 6.73% and a quarterly surge of 6.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.25% for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.04% for WH stock, with a simple moving average of 8.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WH stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for WH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WH in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $88 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WH reach a price target of $87. The rating they have provided for WH stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

WH Trading at 5.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares surge +5.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WH fell by -0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.69. In addition, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. saw 8.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WH starting from ALLEN MICHELE, who sale 14,940 shares at the price of $71.34 back on Dec 06. After this action, ALLEN MICHELE now owns 0 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc., valued at $1,065,820 using the latest closing price.

Cash Paul F, the General Counsel & Corp. Secy. of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc., sale 8,137 shares at $74.38 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Cash Paul F is holding 5,034 shares at $605,260 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.07 for the present operating margin

+36.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. stands at +15.59. Equity return is now at value 31.60, with 8.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.