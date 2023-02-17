Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT)’s stock price has increased by 5.26 compared to its previous closing price of 1.14. however, the company has experienced a 16.50% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/15/21 that Caesars Entertainment, GenMark, Eli Lilly: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

, and the 36-month beta value for WPRT is at 2.91. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WPRT is $4.12, The public float for WPRT is 151.59M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.58% of that float. The average trading volume for WPRT on February 17, 2023 was 545.74K shares.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) has gone up by 16.50% for the week, with a 23.46% rise in the past month and a 50.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.36% for WPRT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.56% for WPRT stock, with a simple moving average of 17.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WPRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WPRT stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for WPRT by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for WPRT in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $2.50 based on the research report published on October 24th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WPRT reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for WPRT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 09th, 2021.

Lake Street gave a rating of “Buy” to WPRT, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on May 10th of the previous year.

WPRT Trading at 26.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.16%, as shares surge +26.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WPRT rose by +16.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0788. In addition, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. saw 54.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WPRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.31 for the present operating margin

+13.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. stands at +4.37. Equity return is now at value -4.50, with -2.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.31.