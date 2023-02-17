Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRI)’s stock price has increased by 3.17 compared to its previous closing price of 0.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 10.67% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The public float for VIRI is 17.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VIRI on February 17, 2023 was 324.07K shares.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) Stock Records 12.45% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) has gone up by 10.67% for the week, with a 18.57% rise in the past month and a 12.45% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.15% for VIRI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.88% for VIRI stock, with a simple moving average of -87.57% for the last 200 days.

VIRI Trading at 22.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.68%, as shares surge +18.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIRI rose by +10.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3228. In addition, Virios Therapeutics Inc. saw 47.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIRI starting from Whitley Richard James, who sale 1,800 shares at the price of $0.26 back on Dec 08. After this action, Whitley Richard James now owns 700 shares of Virios Therapeutics Inc., valued at $466 using the latest closing price.

Duncan Gregory Scott, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Virios Therapeutics Inc., purchase 7,500 shares at $4.52 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Duncan Gregory Scott is holding 32,461 shares at $33,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIRI

Equity return is now at value -141.70, with -122.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.37.