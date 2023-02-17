Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE)’s stock price has decreased by -0.50 compared to its previous closing price of 6.01. However, the company has seen a gain of 15.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/13/23 that Virgin Galactic Shakes Up Management. The Stock Is Soaring for Another Reason.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) by analysts is $5.00, which is -$0.9 below the current market price. The public float for SPCE is 223.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 23.36% of that float. On February 17, 2023, the average trading volume of SPCE was 8.28M shares.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

SPCE’s stock has seen a 15.44% increase for the week, with a 21.79% rise in the past month and a 8.93% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.12% for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.57% for SPCE stock, with a simple moving average of 5.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPCE

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPCE reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for SPCE stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Underperform” to SPCE, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

SPCE Trading at 27.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.59%, as shares surge +23.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPCE rose by +15.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.56. In addition, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. saw 71.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SPCE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9700.33 for the present operating margin

-258.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stands at -10719.90. Equity return is now at value -59.10, with -34.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.16.