Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG)’s stock price has increased by 1.11 compared to its previous closing price of 0.61. However, the company has experienced a 5.55% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/07/23 that National Enquirer sold to venture led by former MoviePass executive

while the 36-month beta value is 0.41.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The public float for BBIG is 231.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.95% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BBIG on February 17, 2023 was 7.45M shares.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Stock Showcases -8.10% 20-Day Moving Average

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) has seen a 5.55% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -15.53% decline in the past month and a -26.41% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.44% for BBIG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.10% for BBIG stock, with a simple moving average of -40.11% for the last 200 days.

BBIG Trading at 1.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.06%, as shares sank -7.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBIG rose by +5.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6640. In addition, Vinco Ventures Inc. saw 31.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBIG starting from McFillin Phillip Anthony, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $1.20 back on Aug 19. After this action, McFillin Phillip Anthony now owns 204,756 shares of Vinco Ventures Inc., valued at $60,000 using the latest closing price.

McFillin Phillip Anthony, the Director of Vinco Ventures Inc., sale 75,000 shares at $1.44 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that McFillin Phillip Anthony is holding 254,756 shares at $107,752 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-780.97 for the present operating margin

-12.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vinco Ventures Inc. stands at -7231.48.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.14.