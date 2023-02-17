Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT)’s stock price has decreased by -3.30 compared to its previous closing price of 0.15. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VBLT is 0.81. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) is $5.00, which is $4.86 above the current market price. The public float for VBLT is 53.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.23% of that float. On February 17, 2023, VBLT’s average trading volume was 1.47M shares.

The -74.66% Simple Moving Average of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s (VBLT) Stock in the Past 200 Days

VBLT’s stock has fallen by -6.60% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.97% and a quarterly rise of 9.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.16% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.04% for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.12% for VBLT stock, with a simple moving average of -74.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VBLT

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to VBLT, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on July 18th of the previous year.

VBLT Trading at 0.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VBLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.16%, as shares surge +0.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VBLT fell by -6.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1564. In addition, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. saw 18.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VBLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3905.73 for the present operating margin

-111.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. stands at -3895.83. Equity return is now at value -98.60, with -75.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.53.