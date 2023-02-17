United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC): A Technical Analysis

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC)’s stock price has decreased by -1.58 compared to its previous closing price of 8.24. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.27.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The public float for UMC is 2.25B, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UMC on February 17, 2023 was 7.96M shares.

Understanding the 2.50% Volatility Levels of United Microelectronics Corporation’s (UMC) Stock in the Past 30 Days

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) has seen a -2.99% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 6.99% gain in the past month and a 6.99% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.50% for UMC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.04% for UMC stock, with a simple moving average of 15.28% for the last 200 days.

UMC Trading at 8.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares surge +9.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UMC fell by -2.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.15. In addition, United Microelectronics Corporation saw 24.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.81 for the present operating margin

+31.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Microelectronics Corporation stands at +26.19. The total capital return value is set at 13.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.88. Equity return is now at value 28.50, with 17.10 for asset returns.

Based on United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), the company’s capital structure generated 29.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.05. Total debt to assets is 18.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.