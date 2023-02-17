EBET Inc. (NASDAQ: EBET)’s stock price has decreased by -6.88 compared to its previous closing price of 0.57. However, the company has seen a fall of -12.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The public float for EBET is 11.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.30% of that float. The average trading volume for EBET on February 17, 2023 was 2.45M shares.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of EBET Inc.’s (EBET) Stock

The stock of EBET Inc. (EBET) has gone down by -12.56% for the week, with a -13.95% drop in the past month and a -41.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 21.37% for EBET. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -26.40% for EBET stock, with a simple moving average of -68.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EBET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EBET stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for EBET by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EBET in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $18 based on the research report published on February 07th of the previous year 2022.

EBET Trading at -14.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.00%, as shares sank -11.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBET fell by -12.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7216. In addition, EBET Inc. saw -15.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EBET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.31 for the present operating margin

+27.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for EBET Inc. stands at -70.70. Equity return is now at value -126.70, with -56.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.28.